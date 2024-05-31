Flash News: OKX Web3 Team Hosts X Spaces on 'Maximizing Yield with Aptos DeFi'

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 31, 2024.



OKX Web3 Team Hosts X Spaces on 'Maximising Yield with Aptos DeFi'

On May 30, OKX hosted an X Spaces event titled 'Maximising Yield with Aptos DeFi.' This event is part of OKX's continuous effort to educate and engage with its Web3 community, providing valuable insights on the latest trends and developments in the DeFi space.

The X Spaces presented a deep dive into the Aptos DeFi ecosystem and featured representatives from Amnis Finance, Aries Markets, Cellana Finance, Liquidswap, PancakeSwap, Aptos and Echelon.

