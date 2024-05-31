67% of crypto users believe Bitcoin will rise 80% by year-end - AMBCrypto survey finds

TALLINN, Estonia, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin rallied towards its $73k resistance zone fueled by ETF inflows. AMBCrypto's exclusive May month’s report predicts an impressive 80% growth for Bitcoin by year-end.



This insightful report dives deeper, revealing a surprising trend: memecoins are surging in popularity, even as Bitcoin eyes a significant price increase. The report unpacks key developments shaping the market, including:

Shifting Investor Preferences: Are investors abandoning Bitcoin for memecoins? The report explores this trend and its potential impact.

Bitcoin's Path to $100k: What factors will drive Bitcoin's potential surge towards $100k? AMBCrypto's analysis sheds light on this exciting possibility.

The Rise of Layer 3: Discover how Layer 3 solutions are poised to revolutionize the blockchain landscape.

SocialFi, the Next Big Thing?: The report investigates the rise of SocialFi and its potential to disrupt traditional finance.

The NFT Market: Get a comprehensive analysis of the current state and future prospects of the NFT market.



About AMBCrypto

Established in 2018, AMBCrypto cuts through crypto noise. Their passionate journalist and blockchain enthusiast team delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis, and expert breakdowns on the ever-evolving crypto world. They simplify complex technical happenings, empowering users with clear insights. Trusted by tech giants (Amazon, Facebook, X, Microsoft, Tesla) AMBCrypto helps navigate the ever-changing crypto landscape.

