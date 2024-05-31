Kuehn Law Encourages AIRC, AFBI, ALRS, and HIBB Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) click to participate



Apartment Income REIT has agreed to sell to Blackstone for $39.12 per share.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFBI) click to participate



Affinity Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Affinity Bancshares has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Atlanta Postal Credit Union. In this all-cash transaction, Atlanta Postal is set to acquire substantially all assets and assume all liabilities of Affinity Bank.

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) click to participate



Alerus Financial Corporation has agreed to a merger with HMN Financial, Inc. The agreement stipulates that Alerus will acquire HMN in an all-stock deal valued at $116.4 million.

Hibbett, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by JD Sports Fashion plc for $87.50 per share in cash.

How to Get Involved:

