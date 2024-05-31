Seanergy Maritime, CEO, Stamatis Tsantanis Interview at Schwab Network





GLYFADA, Greece, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Stamatis Tsantanis, was interviewed by Mr. Oliver Renick on the Morning Trade Live program at the Schwab Network, at 10:20am ET.

To watch a replay of the live interview, please follow the link below:

Following a profitable performance in 2023, Stamatis Tsantanis reviewed Seanergy's strong 1Q24 earnings and outlook, along with recent strategic developments. In the interview, he also shared his insights on the shipping sector, discussing key geopolitical factors affecting the industry's future and identifying trends and opportunities arising from these events.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the U.S. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. The Company’s operating fleet consists of 17 vessels (1 Newcastlemax and 16 Capesize) with an average age of approximately 13.2 years and an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. Upon delivery of the two Capesize vessels, the Company’s operating fleet will consist of 19 vessels (1 Newcastlemax and 18 Capesize) with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,417,608 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”.

Forward-Looking Statements

