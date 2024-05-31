Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Leads Two Roundtable Discussions with Rep. Pete Aguilar and Rep. Greg Stanton to Address Affordable Housing Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing, mission-driven effort to address the pressing issue of housing affordability, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) led two separate roundtable discussions in California and Arizona this week. The roundtables – which brought together elected officials and leaders in affordable housing, community organizations, financial institutions, and others across each state – are an important step for identifying the issues and providing resources to support residents facing unprecedented housing challenges.



On Wednesday, May 29, U.S. Representative and Chair of the House Democratic Caucus Pete Aguilar (D-33) convened a high-level discussion group of relevant players to brainstorm innovations in affordable housing and to identify appropriate resources. Aguilar is an advocate for housing reform, including addressing the shortfall in affordable rental units and the critical need for more transitional supportive housing to provide shelter for unhoused people.

“With the housing crisis threatening to push the American Dream out of reach, I’m committed to finding solutions to lower housing costs and ensuring that vulnerable communities have the resources they need to get back on their feet,” said Aguilar. “Having access to vital services, such as counseling, job training, health services and childcare can make a substantial difference in helping someone secure housing, and I will continue working to make sure that is accessible to everyone in our region.”

Attendees joining Aguilar and FHLBank San Francisco at the roundtable included:

Laura Archuleta, Jamboree Housing & FHLBank San Francisco Board member

Roger Kinoshita, Jamboree Housing

Clemente Mojica, Neighborhood Partnership

Melanie Steele, Inland So Cal Housing Collective

Kailin Scott, Neighborhood Housing Services

Karen Suarez, Collective Impact – Making Hope Happen Foundation

Dr. Joshua Beckley, Ecclesia Community Development Corporation

Carrie Harmon, County of San Bernardino, Community Development and Housing

Alyssa Cotter, Hope Through Housing Foundation

Michael Ruane, National Core

Maria Razo, Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino

Nicole Beydler, National Core

Ruben Mendoza, Making Hope Happen



On Thursday, May 30, U.S. Representative Greg Stanton (AZ-4) along with Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, led a dynamic roundtable discussion that explored a range of practical solutions and structural changes that can be implemented in the Phoenix metro area. As a former Mayor of Phoenix, Stanton has been a long-standing vocal advocate for unhoused and rent-burdened constituents.

“The Phoenix area consistently ranks as one of the fastest growing regions in the country, but we need quality, affordable housing options so the Valley remains the best place in America to live and work,” said Stanton. “I’m grateful to the leaders who joined me today. They underscored the urgent need for federal and local partnership to expand affordable housing options and ensure every Arizona family has a place to call home.”

Stanton, Woods, and FHLBank San Francisco were joined by:

Andrea Whitsett, ASU, Morrison Institute for Public Policy

Alison Cook-Davis, Arizona Research Center for Housing Equity and Sustainability (ARCHES)

Brian Riley, Foothills Bank & FHLBank San Francisco Board Member

David Adame, FHLBank San Francisco Board Member

Philipp Smaczny, Western Alliance Bank

Patricia Duarte, Chicanos Por La Causa

Nicole Newhouse, Arizona Housing Coalition

Mark Fitzgerald, Arizona Multihousing Association

Norm Duve, COPA Health



The Affordable Housing Program (AHP) is a core component of FHLBank San Francisco’s overall mission of partnering with its member financial institutions to make communities more vibrant, equitable, and resilient. Since 1990, the Bank has awarded $1.3 billion in AHP grants to construct, preserve, or purchase over 150,000 units of quality rental and owner-occupied affordable housing.

“By funding affordable housing in Arizona, California, and Nevada, FHLBank San Francisco seeks to help communities thrive with the creation of much needed secure, decent, and affordable housing,” said Teresa Bryce Bazemore, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. “Through dialogue at community roundtables, member engagement, and collaboration with our partners in the community, we are building solutions that help people secure an affordable place to call home."

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.