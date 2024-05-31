HII Honors Master Shipbuilders Achieving 40 Years of Continuous Service

PASCAGOULA, Miss., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division recognized 42 shipbuilders who achieved the milestone of reaching 40 years of continuous service at the company. HII refers to this elite group whose careers span four decades supporting national defense as “master shipbuilders.”



“It is with great honor and gratitude that we congratulate these master shipbuilders for their remarkable careers and dedication to our mission,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Each one of them have embodied the spirit of excellence and commitment that defines an Ingalls shipbuilder.”

During a special ceremony held May 30 at Ingalls, the master shipbuilders were honored for their dedicated work over the past four decades. The event celebrated their commitment, expertise, and their vital role in distinguishing Ingalls within the shipbuilding industry. A video tribute was featured during the ceremony showcasing their stories and highlighting a legacy built over the course of their careers at Ingalls.





A video of the event is available at: https://hii.com/news/ingalls-shipbuilding-master-shipbuilder-2024/.

Master shipbuilder James Kelly, who began his career as a boilermaker, shared his reflections on reaching this milestone saying, “I appreciate Ingalls giving me the opportunity to work for them and provide me with an honest living for the past 40 years. Being a master shipbuilder means I took the time to learn a lot and now I get to pass down my knowledge to the next generation of shipbuilders.”

Alice Stringfield, another distinguished master shipbuilder, spoke about encouraging individuals in the community to pursue a career at Ingalls saying, “I tell a lot of people, just apply and don’t let anyone tell you it isn’t a great place to work, because it is!”

Stringfield also commented on her life as a shipbuilder saying, “You can come here and live a great life, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding extends its congratulations and gratitude to this year’s Master Shipbuilders for their 40 years of exemplary service.

Cynthia Bowles Terry Ezell Sterling Landry III Mike Pierce Scott Browder Ray Gandy Gregory Lee Pam Rainey Stuart Brown David Green Jamie Lemaitre Jr. Wendell Scarborough Anthony Cannata Jr. John Gruitt Jr. Dale McCorvey Mike Smith Debbie Clark David Hill Danny McKinney Ronnie Stewart Ralph Cruthirds Jeff Hinton Curley Montgomery Alice Stringfield Billy Davis Dale Humphrey Nick Myrick Bobby Tanner Tim Davis Brock Ingram Buck Oliver James Tindle Win Delancey Aaron Kelly Kerry O’Neal Rudy Torries Bennie Edwards Quincy Killen Darrell Osborne Greg Ehlers Teddy King Daniel Perez

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

