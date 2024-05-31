CAE Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises CAE Inc. (“CAE” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. CAE investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 21, 2024, CAE announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the entirety of fiscal year 2024, concurrently providing an initial outlook for fiscal year 2025. Additionally, CAE disclosed its intention to record significant financial adjustments, including a $568.0 million goodwill impairment, $90.3 million in unfavorable contract adjustments, and a $35.7 million impairment of related intangible assets.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising