Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule for June 2024

WEST ORANGE, N.J., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for June 2024:



Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

The InterContinental Boston

Conducting meetings throughout the day

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Jay Conference – Bryant Park, New York, NY

Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 1:20 pm ET

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Conducting meetings virtually throughout the day

The investor presentation decks and webcasts will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:

Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations

ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner

631-418-4339