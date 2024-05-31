Inari Medical Inc. Investors Notice: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses.



LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Inari Medical, Inc. ("Inari Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NARI) investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Inari Medical securities between February 23, 2022 and February 28, 2024.

Investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-682-9993 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Inari Medical failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company deceived the investing public, including plaintiff; (ii) cause the market price of Inari common stock to trade above its true value; and (iii) cause plaintiff as well as other class members to purchase or otherwise acquire Inari common stock at artificially inflated prices that did not reflect the stock’s true value during the class period. In furtherance of their unlawful scheme, plan, or course of conduct, defendants took the actions alleged herein.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.