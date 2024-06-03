BW Energy: Fixed Income Investor Meetings

BW Energy has engaged DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings. Subject to inter alia market conditions and acceptable terms, a new senior unsecured bond issue of USD 100 million with a tenor of five years may follow. The purpose of the bond issue is for general corporate purposes.





For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76 or ir@bwenergy.no





About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company’s assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2024.

This information is considered inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by N. Saethre, 3 June 2024.