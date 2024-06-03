Vallourec: Andre Lacerda Appointed Senior Vice President of South America (Tubes Activities)

Press release

Andre Lacerda Appointed

Senior Vice President of South America (Tubes Activities)

Meudon (France), June 3rd 2024 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces the appointment of Andre Lacerda as Senior Vice President South America for the Tubes segment. In this capacity, he joins the Group's Executive Committee and will report to Bertrand Frischmann, Chief Operating Officer of the Americas.

Andre Lacerda has extensive international experience with several world leaders in industrial and technical solutions for the energy sector, such as Weir, Aliaxis, and Vesuvius. He has over 30 years of managing intercultural teams, and has also worked in the industrial sector in Europe, South America, and China.

Andre Lacerda holds a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from UFMG in Brazil and a Master's in Energy Market Management from ESCP in France. He has developed strong expertise in creating and executing rapid growth and transformation plans for leading companies. He is also well-acquainted with Vallourec and its markets, having held various positions within the company between 2000 and 2008.

“Andre Lacerda's skills will be particularly useful in continuing Vallourec’s transformation. His prior experience at Vallourec and his knowledge of the South American market make him a significant asset for developing Vallourec in this region and better meeting the challenges of our customers,” says Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 15,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com



Press relations

Héloïse Rothenbühler

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50

heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com



Individual shareholder relations



Toll-free number: 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Attachment