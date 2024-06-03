Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2028 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



From 2024 to 2028, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the start of operations of 1,946 projects across the oil and gas value chain. Of these, 225 are upstream (fields) projects, midstream projects are at 521, downstream (refineries) projects are at 248, and the petrochemical projects are the highest at 952.



Report Scope

Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in Asia-Pacific with start years up to 2028

Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level

Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in Asia-Pacific, wherever available

Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced projects in Asia-Pacific across the oil and gas value chain

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific oil and gas industry

Facilitate decision-making based on strong oil and gas projects data

Assess key projects data of your peers and competitors



Key Topics Covered:



1. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Asia-Pacific

Upstream (Fields) Projects in Asia-Pacific by Type and Status

Midstream Projects in Asia-Pacific by Type and Status

Downstream (Refineries) Projects in Africa by Type and Status

Petrochemicals Projects in Asia-Pacific by Type and Status

Oil and Gas Projects in Asia-Pacific by Project Stage

Oil and Gas Projects in Asia-Pacific by Key Countries

Asia-Pacific Projects Outlook - Development Stage, Capacity, and Project Cost Details

Asia-Pacific Projects Outlook - Projects Contractor Details

2. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - China

Upstream (Fields) Projects in China by Type and Status

Midstream Projects in China by Type and Status

Downstream (Refineries) Projects in China by Type and Status

Petrochemicals Projects in China by Type and Status

Oil and Gas Projects in China by Project Stage

3. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - India

Upstream (Fields) Projects in India by Type and Status

Midstream Projects in India by Type and Status

Downstream (Refineries) Projects in India by Type and Status

Petrochemicals Projects in India by Type and Status

Oil and Gas Projects in India by Project Stage

4. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Indonesia

Upstream (Fields) Projects in Indonesia by Type and Status

Midstream Projects in Indonesia by Type and Status

Downstream (Refineries) Projects in Indonesia by Type and Status

Petrochemicals Projects in Indonesia by Type and Status

Oil and Gas Projects in Indonesia by Project Stage

5. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Australia

Upstream (Fields) Projects in Australia by Type and Status

Midstream Projects in Australia by Type and Status

Downstream (Refineries) Projects in Australia by Type and Status

Petrochemicals Projects in Australia by Type and Status

6. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Pakistan

Upstream (Fields) Projects in Pakistan by Type and Status

Midstream Projects in Pakistan by Type and Status

Downstream (Refineries) Projects in Pakistan by Type and Status

Petrochemicals Projects in Pakistan by Type and Status

Oil and Gas Projects in Pakistan by Project Stage



