Telecom's Biggest Network Infrastructure (NI) Vendors Report: Telco NI Vendor Revenues were $54.8 Billion in 4Q23 and $211.8 Billion for the Q4 2023 period, Down 9.6% and 9.2% on a YoY Basis

The "Telecom's Biggest Vendors - 4Q23 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The goal of this report series is to equip telecom industry decision-makers with a comprehensive view of spending trends and vendor market power in their industry. To do this we assess technology vendors' revenues in the telecom vertical, across a wide range of company types and technology segments.

This study tracks 134 Telco Network Infrastructure vendors, providing revenue and market share estimates for the 1Q13-4Q23 period. Of these 134 vendors, 110 are actively selling to telcos; most others have been acquired by other companies in the database. For instance, ADVA is now part of Adtran, but both companies remain in the database because of historic sales.

Key Report Highlights:

Revenues: Telco NI vendor revenues were $54.8B in 4Q23 and $211.8B for the annualized 4Q23 period overall, down 9.6% and 9.2% on a YoY basis, respectively. Excluding Huawei, the total market declined by 13.5% in the latest single quarter and by 9.4% in annualized 4Q23 on a YoY baisis. After many disappointing quarters, Huawei appears to have turned a corner.

Top vendors: The top three Telco NI vendors continue to be the usual trio: Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia. They account for 37.7% of the total market in annualized 4Q23, or 40.8% in 4Q23 alone. ZTE and China Comservice have been jostling for the 4th and 5th positions since early 2019.

Key vendors by YoY revenue growth: Four out of the top five vendors are common, in terms of YoY revenue growth, for both single quarter and annualized 4Q23: Alphabet, Broadcom, Microsoft, and Tejas Networks. Broadcom's jump is due largely to the acquisition of VMWare, which closed in Nov 2023.

Spending outlook: Per our latest official forecast, we expect telco capex - the main driver of the Telco NI market - to dip from $315B in 2023 to $309B in 2024; unofficially, the 2024 forecast is unlikely to be reached as 1H24 spending remains tightly constrained. Capex will start to rise again in a couple of years, reaching $331B in 2028. Global telco capital intensity will average out to 17.1% in 2028, from 17.7% in 2023.



Key Topics Covered:

Report Highlights

SUMMARY - Results commentary

Telco NI Market - Latest Results

TOP 25 VENDORS - Printable tearsheets

CHARTS - Single vendor snapshot

CHARTS - 5 vendor comparisons

R&D spending by vendors

RAW DATA - revenue estimates by company

List of Figures

Annualized Telco NI vendor revenues ($B) vs. YoY growth in annualized sales

YoY growth in annualized Telco NI market, with and without Huawei figures

All vendors, YoY growth in single quarter sales

Telco NI vendor revenues by company type, TTM basis (US$B)

Telco NI revenues by company type: YoY % change

Telco NI revenue split: Services vs. HW/SW

Telco NI sales of top 10 vendors vs. all others, 4Q23 TTM (annualized)

Top 25 vendors based on annualized Telco NI revenues through 4Q23 ($B)

Top 25 vendors based on Telco NI revenues in 4Q23 ($B)

Key vendors' annualized share of Telco NI market

Telco NI market share changes, 4Q23 TTM vs. 4Q22 TTM

Telco NI annualized revenue changes, 4Q23 vs. 4Q22

YoY growth in Telco NI revenues (4Q23)

Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Hardware/Software: Annualized 4Q23 Revenues (US$B)

Top 25 vendors in Telco NI Services: Annualized 4Q23 Revenues (US$B)

R&D spending as a percent of revenues for key telco-focused vendors (4Q21-4Q23)

Companies Featured

3M

A10 Networks

Accenture plc

Accton Technology

ADTRAN

ADVA Optical Networking

Affirmed Networks

Airspan

Akamai

Alcatel-Lucent

Allied Telesis

Allot Communications

Alphabet

Altran Technologies

Amazon

Amdocs

Amphenol

Anritsu

Arista Networks

ARRIS International

AsiaInfo Technologies

Atos Origin

Audiocodes

Avaya

Aviat Networks

Beijing Xinwei

Broadcom Limited

BroadSoft, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies

Calix

Capgemini

Casa Systems

Ceragon Networks

Check Point Software

China Comservice

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Clearfield

Comarch

Comba Telecom

CommScope Holding

Commvault Systems

Comptel

Coriant

Corning

CSG

Cyan

DASAN Zhone

Datang Telecom Technology

Dell Technologies

DragonWave Inc.

DXC Technology (aka CSC)

DyCom Industries

Dynatrace

ECI Telecom

Ericsson

EXFO Inc

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Fiberhome

Fortinet

Fujikura

Fujitsu Limited

Furukawa Electric

General Cable

Harmonic Inc.

HCL Technologies

Hengtong Optic-electric

Hitachi

HPE

Huawei

Huber+suhner AG

IBM

Infinera

Infosys

Inseego

Intel

Italtel

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation

Juniper Networks

Kathrein

Kudelski

Kyndryl Holdings

Lenovo

MasTec

Mavenir

Metaswitch

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC Corporation

Net Insight

Netcomm

NetScout Systems

Nexans

Nokia

Nutanix

Openet

OPTIVA

Oracle

Pace plc

Palo Alto Networks

Prysmian

Radcom

Radisys

Radware

Rakuten Group

Red Hat

Ribbon Communications

Ruckus Wireless

Samsung Electronics

SAP SE

SeaChange International, Inc.

Sopra Steria

Spirent Communications

Sterlite Technologies

Subex

Sumitomo Electric

Tata Consultancy Services

TE Connectivity

Tech Mahindra

Technicolor

Tejas Networks

Transmode

Trigiant Group

Ubiquiti

VMWare

Vubiquity

Westell

Wipro

Wiwynn

YOFC

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5r2fet

