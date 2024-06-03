Agoraphobia Market Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2034

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agoraphobia Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major agoraphobia markets reached a value of US$ 461.5 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM is forecast to reach US$814.4 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.51% during 2023-2034.



The increasing prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders is primarily driving the agoraphobia market. In addition to this, the rising utilization of medications, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), benzodiazepines, beta-blockers, etc., to reduce anxiety and panic symptoms is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the growing emphasis on timely intervention, including screening and early detection programs, to prevent long-term complications for individuals with anxiety disorders is also propelling the market.

Apart from this, the widespread adoption of digital therapeutics, such as smartphone apps and web-based programs that provide access to cognitive behavioral therapy and relaxation techniques, in conjunction with traditional therapy or as a standalone treatment, is further acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emerging popularity of virtual reality exposure therapy, which involves using virtual reality technology to simulate and expose patients to feared situations in a safe and controlled environment, for managing agoraphobia is also augmenting the market.

Furthermore, the escalating demand for personalized and patient-centered care for mental health disorders, including agoraphobia, is driving the development of new treatment options and the customization of existing treatments. This, in turn, is expected to drive the agoraphobia market in the coming years.



This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the agoraphobia market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets.

According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for agoraphobia and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report. This report is a must-read for manufacturers, investors, business strategists, researchers, consultants, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the agoraphobia market in any manner.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the agoraphobia market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the agoraphobia market

Competitive Landscape:



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current agoraphobia marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.



In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Market Insights

How has the agoraphobia market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034?

What was the country-wise size of the agoraphobia market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034?

What is the growth rate of the agoraphobia market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights

What is the number of prevalent cases (?2018-2034?) of agoraphobia across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (?2018-2034?) of agoraphobia by age across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (?2018-2034?) of agoraphobia by gender across the seven major markets?

How many patients are diagnosed (?2018-2034?) with agoraphobia across the seven major markets?

What is the size of the agoraphobia patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets?

What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets?

What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of agoraphobia?

What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

Agoraphobia: Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies

What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance?

What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies?

How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies?

What are the current treatment guidelines for agoraphobia drugs across the seven major markets?

Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares?

What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the agoraphobia market?

What are the key regulatory events related to the agoraphobia market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the agoraphobia market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the agoraphobia market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the agoraphobia market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $461.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $814.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



