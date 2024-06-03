South-East Asia Construction Market Analysis Report 2024, By Sector, Country and Segment Forecasts to 2028 - CAGR of 6.2% Forecast During 2024-2028

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South-East Asia Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report By Sector, Country, and Segment Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South-East Asia construction market size is estimated at $538.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2024-2028.

The South-East Asia construction market report provides an executive-level overview of the current state of the construction sector in the region, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, project pipeline, and evolution of demand by sector and country across regional markets.



The robust public infrastructure spending and recovery of the regional tourism sector are poised to aid the market growth over the forecast period.



The market intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following :

South-East Asian construction market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of opportunities from the sector and regional segments.

The report provides an overview of the outlook for the South-East Asian construction industry to 2028.

Analysis of the construction output values (Real) in major countries: Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Thailand.

Insight into the sectoral movement covering commercial construction, energy and utilities construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, institutional construction, and residential construction.

Dedicated section covering key industry participants by country including top consultants and contractors.

Reasons to Buy

Evaluate regional trends in construction development from insight into output values and project pipelines. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

Identify the drivers in the South-East Asian construction market and consider growth in developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Accompanying the Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the South-East Asian construction market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Construction Outlook

2.1. All Construction

2.2. Commercial Construction

2.3. Energy and Utilities Construction

2.4. Industrial Construction

2.5. Infrastructure Construction

2.6. Institutional Construction

2.7. Residential Construction



Chapter 3 Construction Outlook - Country Level

3.1. Cambodia

3.2. Indonesia

3.3. Malaysia

3.4. Myanmar

3.5. Philippines

3.6. Singapore

3.7. Thailand

3.8. Vietnam



Chapter 4 South-East Asia Construction Regional Trends

4.1. South-East Asia Construction Market Data

4.1.1. Cambodia Construction Market Data

4.1.2. Indonesia Construction Market Data

4.1.3. Malaysia Construction Market Data

4.1.4. Myanmar Construction Market Data

4.1.5. Philippines Construction Market Data

4.1.6. 4Singapore Construction Market Data

4.1.7. Thailand Construction Market Data

4.1.8. Vietnam Construction Market Data





