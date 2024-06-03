Global Household Products Industry Report 2024 - General Purpose Cleaners is Set to Record the Fastest Value CAGR During 2023-2028, at 6.4%

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Household Products Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global household products sector was valued at $314 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-28, to reach $396.2 billion in 2028. The Americas represented the largest region in the sector in 2023, with a value share of 36.5%, followed by Asia-Pacific with 31.3%.

In 2023, tissue & hygiene was the largest category, accounting for 42.1% of overall global value sales, distantly followed by textile washing products at 28.6%. Among all the categories, general purpose cleaners is set to record the fastest value CAGR during 2023-28, at 6.4%.



Provides an overview of current household products scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



With growing wellbeing concerns among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for household products with health and wellness aspects. Consumers are also seeking household products with multiple benefits as they perceive them to be of good value for money. Consumers are prioritizing transparency regarding the ingredient usage owing to health concerns. Therefore, brands are focusing on introducing safe ingredients in household products to attract consumers.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global household products sector, analyzing data from 108 countries. It includes analysis on the following:

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes both on-trade and off-trade data.

Change in consumption: Provides an overview of consumption changes in the household products categories over 2018-28 at global and regional levels.

High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Country and regional analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2023-28 and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for each region.

Competitive environment and brand shares: Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.

Key distribution channels: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global household products sector in 2023. It covers "dollar stores", variety stores and general merchandise retailers, B-2-B supply, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, e-retailers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, and others.

Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of household products.

Company Coverage:

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Reckitt Benckiser

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Henkel

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector Overview

Global Overview

Household Products: Global Challenges

Shift in Categories' Value Share Patterns

Change in Consumption Levels: Asia-Pacific, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: MEA, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Americas, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Western Europe, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Eastern Europe, 2018-28

Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region



Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries

Country Deep Dive

High-Potential Country Analysis

Future Outlook

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region

Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis

Market Share of Private Labels

Private Labels' Share Analysis by Region

Private Labels' Share Analysis by Category

Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Key Packaging Formats

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

