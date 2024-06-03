Global Online Travel Market Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2030, Featuring Airbnb, American Airlines, Booking Holdings, Expedia, Flight Centre Travel, MakeMyTrip, TripAdvisor, TUI, Trip.com & Webjet

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Travel Market Trends and Analysis by Service Type (Transportation, Accommodation, Intermediation, Others), Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online travel market size revenue was valued at $2,712.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% over the forecast period. The surge in usage of travel applications is the primary driver for market, supported by the increasing adoption of mobile devices and enhanced network connectivity.

The online travel market report provides an executive-level overview of the current online travel market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global online travel market by service type, region and key trends in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Report Scope

This report provides overview and service addressable market for online travel market.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the online travel market over the next 12 to 24 months.

It includes global market forecasts for the online travel market and analysis of M&A deals, VF/PE deals, patents, social media, and job market trends.

It contains details of M&A deals in the online travel space and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of online travel market.

The detailed value chain consists of three layers: Third-Party Suppliers, Direct Suppliers, and Ancillary Suppliers

Key Report Features

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global online travel market by type and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's forecast products, the report examines the assumptions, drivers, deals, strategic initiatives, and trend analysis in online travel markets.

Detailed segmentation by service type - Transportation (Airlines, Car Rental, Others), Travel Accommodation, Travel Intermediation (Online Travel Agencies, Tour Operator Websites, Other Travel Intermediaries), and Others

The report includes 50+ charts providing in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast and supporting factors which are tailor-made for an executive-level audience, with enhanced presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in online travel markets.

The competitive section of the report helps in identifying the flagbearers, experimenters, contenders, and specialists based on their growth and innovation performance in the online travel industry which will help stakeholders analyze competition penetration.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help mining sector stakeholders, service providers, and other online travel players succeed in growing the online travel market globally.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Scope & Segmentation



Chapter 3 Market Overview & Industry Analysis



Chapter 4 Online Travel- Industry Trend Analysis

4.1. Online Travel - Industry Value Chain

4.2. Online Travel - Booking Process

4.3. Online Travel - Consumer Trends

4.4. Online Travel - Industry Trends

4.5. Online Travel - Enterprise Trends

4.6. Online Travel - Market Challenges

4.7. Online Travel - M&A Analytics

4.8. Online Travel - VF/PE Analytics

4.9. Online Travel - Job Analytics

4.10. Online Travel - Patent Analytics

4.11. Online Travel - Social Media Analytics



Chapter 5 Global Online Travel Market - Revenue Opportunity & Forecast

5.1. Global Online Travel Market Revenue Snapshot, 2019 - 2030 ($Million)

5.2. Global Online Travel Market By Region, 2019 - 2030 ($Million)

5.3. Global Online Travel Market By Service Type, 2019 - 2030 ($Million)



Chapter 6 Online Travel- Regional Outlook ($Million)



Chapter 7 Online Travel- Competitive Landscape

7.1. Online Travel Market - Competitive Positioning

7.2. Online Travel Market - Mergers & Acquisitions

7.3. Online Travel Market - Venture Financing



Chapter 8 Online Travel- Company Profiles

Airbnb

American Airlines Group

Booking Holdings

Expedia Group

Flight Centre Travel Group

MakeMyTrip

TripAdvisor

TUI

Trip.com Group

Webjet

