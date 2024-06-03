Kenya Life Insurance Market Trends and Opportunities to 2028, Featuring Profiles of Britam Life, CIC Life, ICEA Lion Life, Jubilee Insurance, Kenindia Assurance, Sanlam Life, GA Life and Liberty Life

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Life Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into Kenya's life insurance segment. The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Kenya's life insurance segment.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Kenya's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together the research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Kenya's life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Kenya's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

Kenya's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Kenya's life insurance segment's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Kenya's life reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Kenya's life insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Kenya:

It provides historical values for Kenya life's insurance segment for the report's 2019-23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Kenya and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Company Coverage:

Britam Life

CIC Life

ICEA Lion Life

Jubilee Insurance

Kenindia Assurance

Sanlam Life

GA Life

Liberty Life

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Lines of Business

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Company Profiles

Reinsurance

