Germany Protective Coatings Report, 2024 Edition

This in-depth report focuses on the top markets for protective coatings in Germany and includes detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values.

The report provides consumption estimates in both volume and value for protective coatings, with 2023 as the base year and forecasts to 2028.



The information in this report is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in the specific country, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.



Product Coverage



Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2028)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2022 and 2023)

Market shares by company in volume (2022 and 2023)

Water-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

Solvent-Based Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls Others)

Powder Technologies (Pure Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Others)

End Use (Civil Engineering, Industrial, Machinery, Power Generation, Shipping Containers)

Protective (On-Shore, Off-Shore)

Type (Anti-corrosive, Intumescent, Protective Layer)

Functional Layers (E-Coats, Primer/Intermediate, TopCoat)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and type (2022 and 2023)

Key Topics Covered:

Germany Coatings Background

Background - Overview

Key Figures

Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics & Vinyls Imp/Exp: SB Polymers Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics & Vinyls Imp/Exp: WB Polymers Imp/Exp: Other Paints & Varnishes



Germany - Protective Coatings Overview and Distribution

Germany Protective Coatings Product Section

DE - Market Overview

Historical Trends and Forecasts: Prot. Coatings

Prices and Market Values Prices and Market Values by Application System Prices and Market Values by Resin Type Detailed Prices: Water Based Detailed Prices: Solvent Based Detailed Prices: Powder Prices and Market Values by End Use Prices and Market Values by Paint Type

Prices and Market Values by Functional Layers

End Use: Historical and Forecasts

Application System: Historical and Forecasts

Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

Water Based: Historical and Forecasts

Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts

Powder: Historical and Forecasts

On-Shore/Off-Shore: Historical and Forecasts

Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts

Functional Layers: Historical and Forecasts

Market Shares: Protective Coatings

Distribution: Protective Coatings

