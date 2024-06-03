Global Enterprise Content Management Market Forecast Report 2024-2029: Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enterprise Content Management Market by Offering (Solutions (Document Management, Record Management), Services), Business Function (Sales & Marketing, Human Resources), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enterprise content management market will grow from USD 47.6 billion in 2024 to USD 78.4 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period. Enterprise Content Management (ECM) boosts efficiency, compliance, and innovation in the global market by streamlining digital information management. It enhances efficiency by automating document-centric processes, reducing manual tasks, and enabling quick access to information. ECM ensures compliance by providing robust security features, audit trails, and adherence to regulatory standards, which are crucial in industries with stringent data protection laws, such as finance and healthcare. By integrating advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning, ECM systems can analyze data trends and drive strategic decision-making, thus helping organizations stay competitive in the global market.







By Services, the managed services hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The enterprise content management market, by services, is segmented into professional services and managed services. The managed services segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted enterprise content management market. Managed services in the enterprise content management market offer organizations ongoing support & maintenance to ensure the optimal performance and reliability of their ECM solutions.



These services are typically provided by ECM vendors or third-party service providers and are designed to offload day-to-day management tasks from the organization's IT staff. Managed services encompass a range of offerings, including proactive monitoring, performance optimization, system administration, and technical support. Managed service providers ensure that ECM solutions operate efficiently, securely, and according to the organization's requirements and objectives. By leveraging managed services, organizations can free up internal resources, reduce operational overhead, and ensure their ECM investments' long-term success and value.



The large enterprises segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period based on organization size.



By organization size, the enterprise content management market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. Over the projection period, the large enterprises segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. ECM solutions and services are critical in efficiently managing digital content and information in large enterprises. These solutions help large enterprises organize, store, retrieve, and secure their documents, data, and other digital assets across departments and locations. ECM systems provide a centralized platform for content management, enabling large enterprises to streamline their business processes, improve collaboration among teams, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.



ECM solutions for large enterprises offer advanced features such as document management, records management, workflow automation, content analytics, and integration with other enterprise systems. ECM services typically include implementation, customization, migration, training, and ongoing support, ensuring that large enterprises can effectively deploy and optimize their ECM systems to meet their specific needs. With ECM solutions and services, large enterprises can enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, mitigate risks, and improve decision-making processes. By providing a comprehensive and scalable approach to content management, ECM solutions help large enterprises stay competitive in today's fast-paced business environment while addressing the challenges of managing large volumes of digital content and information.



Based on the deployment mode, the cloud segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The enterprise content management market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based ECM solutions allow businesses to store, manage, and retrieve their information and data from remote locations over the internet, saving IT infrastructure and reducing maintenance costs. Through cloud deployment, companies can resize the ECM resources they use per their demands.



They can add or remove storage and computing powers quickly as needed. Scaling is particularly useful for businesses, those experiencing wild content swings, and others. Additionally, they extend global availability through the fact that users from all over the globe use cloud-based ECM systems to access content from anywhere, at any time, using any device with an internet connection. This ease of access promotes collaboration among the team members, which improves the remote team's productivity efficiency and speeds up the decision-making process.



In addition, cloud-based ECM systems are increasingly being selected by organizations that want to keep their content management in pace with technology, ensure operational effectiveness, and remain competitive in the rapidly changing digital age.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Increased need for compliance and audit management to enhance corporate governance, Growing need to improve content security and optimize business processes with automated workflows, Better backup and disaster recovery, Compelling need to drive CSR with green business practices), restraints (Misunderstandings regarding data security and privacy risks, Impact of stringent government rules and regulations), opportunities (Increasing adoption of big data analytics revolutionizing next-gen ECM for improved decision-making, Rising trend of AI-integrated EC, Growing inclination toward adopting RPA), and challenges (Lack of skilled workforce and poor management in creating user adoption processes, Complexities in integrating and implementing ECM into existing applications) influencing the growth of the enterprise content management market.

Product Development/Innovation: Comprehensive analysis of emerging technologies, R&D initiatives, and new service and product introductions in the enterprise content management industry.

Market Development: In-depth details regarding profitable markets: the paper examines the global enterprise content management industry.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive details regarding recent advancements, investments, unexplored regions, new goods and services, and the enterprise content management industry.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough analysis of the market shares, expansion plans, and service portfolios of the top competitors in the enterprise content management industry, such as Microsoft (US), OpenText (Canada), Box (US), Hyland (US), and IBM (US).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $47.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $78.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Enterprise Content Management Market Snapshot, 2021-2029

Top Market Segments in Terms of Growth Rate

North America to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Growth Opportunities for Key Players in Enterprise Content Management Market - Rising Demand to Provide Accurate Real-Time Data and Increasing Digitization to Drive Market

Enterprise Content Management Market, by Offering, 2024 vs. 2029 - Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Enterprise Content Management Market, by Solution, 2024 vs. 2029 - Web & Mobile Content Management Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2029

Enterprise Content Management Market, by Service, 2024 vs. 2029 - Professional Services Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Enterprise Content Management Market, by Professional Service, 2024 vs. 2029 - Deployment & Integration Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Enterprise Content Management Market, by Business Function, 2024 vs. 2029 - Human Resources Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Enterprise Content Management Market, by Deployment Mode, 2024 vs. 2029 - On-Premises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Enterprise Content Management Market, by Organization Size, 2024 vs. 2029 - Large Enterprises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Enterprise Content Management Market, by Vertical, 2024 vs. 2029 - Retail & Consumer Goods Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2029

Enterprise Content Management Market, by Region, 2024 vs. 2029 - Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years



Market Overview and Industry Trends

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Need for Compliance and Audit Management to Enhance Corporate Governance

Growing Need to Enhance Content Security and Optimize Business Processes with Automated Workflows

Better Backup and Disaster Recovery

Compelling Need to Drive CSR with Green Business Practices

Restraints

Misconceptions Regarding Data Security and Privacy Risks

Challenges Regarding Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Big Data Analytics Revolutionizing Next-Gen ECM for Improved Decision-Making

Rising Trend of AI-Integrated ECM

Growing Inclination Toward RPA

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce and Poor Management in Creating User Adoption Processes

Complexities in Integrating and Implementing ECM into Existing Applications

Case Study Analysis

Legal Aid Western Australia Improved Information Flow by Deploying Opentext Extended ECM

Powersouth Energy Cooperative Used IBM Datacap to Capture All Inbound Documents

Department of Conservation, New Zealand, Enabled Searching and Sharing Documents Through Oracle Content Management Cloud Service

Mitani Streamlined Qa Processes and Reduced Potential for Errors by Integrating M-Files Intelligent Information Management Systems

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Drove North American Energy, Rail Transportation, and Large-Scale Video Display Markets Through Agility CMS

Companies Featured

Microsoft

OpenText

Box

Hyland

IBM

Adobe

Xerox

Atlassian

Kyocera Corporation

Oracle

iManage

Laserfiche

Newgen Software Technologies

Ascend Software

M-Files

DocuWare

Objective

Fabasoft

SER Group

GRM Information Management

Doma Technologies

Square 9 Softworks

Systemware

Veeva

DocSend

AODocs

Ephesoft

Paper Alternative Solutions

Dmacq Software

FileCloud

Ripcord

Shelf

PandaDoc

Templafy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmd91y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment