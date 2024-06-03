Global Beauty & Personal Care Market Report 2024-2028, with Profiles of Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal, Unilever, Estee Lauder and Beiersdorf and Shiseido 

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beauty & Personal Care Market (By Category, Channel & Region): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global beauty & personal care market is forecasted to reach US$682.93 billion in 2028, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period spanning from 2024 to 2028.

Growth in the global beauty & personal care market is supported by factors such as rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, rising Gen Z population, rising e- commerce sales, increasing popularity of men's grooming products, rising social media influence, and rising consumer awareness. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by lack of regulations, dynamic nature of the industry and threat from counterfeit beauty and personal care products.



The global beauty & personal care market by category can be segmented as follows: skincare, makeup, hair care, oral care, bath & shower, fragrances, deodorants and other beauty & personal care products. In 2023, the dominant share of global beauty & personal care market was held by skincare, followed by makeup, and hair care. The global beauty & personal care market by channel can be segmented as follows: offline and online. In 2023, the dominant share of global beauty & personal care market was held by offline segment, followed by online. The global beauty & personal care market by region can be segmented as follows: Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Australia/ Oceania. In 2023, the dominant share of global beauty & personal care market was held by Asia Pacific, followed by Americas.



The outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread stores closure leading to weak sales of beauty products. sanitizers and cleaning agents witnessed huge growth while the market saw an upsurge in the online sales for beauty and personal care products.



