Shoe Insole Market to hit USD 8.5 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Shoe Insole Market size could exceed USD 8.5 billion by 2032. The demand for shoe insole industry is increasing due to increasing research and innovation in the industry. With a greater understanding of the biomechanics of the foot and the importance of foot health, more emphasis is being placed on developing advanced insoles that offer better comfort, support, and performance.

Innovations in materials such as memory foam, gel, and advanced polymers allow customized solutions to suit individual needs. For instance, in April 2024, researchers introduced an innovative shoe insole technology aimed at combating the risk of diabetic foot ulcers. Unlike typical insoles that primarily offer cushioning or support, this advancement adopted a proactive strategy by integrating pressure-alternating mechanisms.

Moreover, increasing foot-related problems and injuries, whether due to sports activities, aging, or lifestyle factors, are driving the demand for specialized shoe insole.

Casual insoles to register high sales

The shoe insole market from the casual insoles segment could demonstrate a decent growth rate over 2023-2032, claims the report. Regular insoles are designed to provide comfort and support for everyday activities such as walking or standing for extended periods. With an increasing number of individuals seeking relief from foot fatigue and discomfort, casual shoes have become essential accessories for many types of footwear, such as sneakers, loafers, and casual boots. When consumers demand to maximize their overall comfort and well-being, the demand for high-quality, comfortable insole shoes continues to grow.

Plastic shoe insoles to gain traction

The plastic segment will capture a noteworthy shoe insole market share by 2032, as per the report. Plastic insoles provide durability, support, and absorbency, making them a popular choice in a variety of utility shoes. These insoles provide excellent arch support and shock absorption, which helps reduce foot fatigue and discomfort. Additionally, plastic inserts are lightweight and easy to clean, making them more appealing to consumers looking for convenience and durability. With increasing emphasis on comfort and function in footwear, the demand for plastic footwear continues to grow, leading to new products and expansion in the market.

Europe to emerge as a significant business hub

Europe shoe insole market will register a robust CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Several factors contribute to this increase, including regional demographics, increasing awareness of foot health, trends towards active lifestyles, and European preference for luxury footwear. In addition, the aging population in Europe contributes to increased demand for orthotics to combat foot conditions. With European consumers emphasizing quality footwear and innovation, demand for a wider range of footwear is set to increase, driving market growth across the continent.

Shoe Insole Market Players

Bauerfeind AG, Superfeet Worldwide, Inc., New Balance Athletics, Inc., Aetrix Worldwide Inc., FootBalance System Ltd. Companies are increasing their efforts to meet the growing demand in the shoe insole industry. They focus on developing new insoles to suit specific market needs. Breakthroughs in material technology and manufacturing have led companies to introduce insoles that offer comfort, support, and customization. Additionally, marketing strategies highlight the benefits of these special coverages, raising consumer awareness and further increasing market demand.

In February 2024, Forever partnered with Portuguese sole manufacturer Balena to ensure the sustainability of the sole they produce. Made from Balena’s BioCircFlex bioplastic material using ForEver’s mold injection process, it is fully compostable and represents a breakthrough in the production of circular shoes.

