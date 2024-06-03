GLMX Continues Global Expansion with Regulatory Approval from Monetary Authority of Singapore

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLMX Technologies LLC (GLMX), a leading technology provider for global money market trading, including repurchase agreements, securities lending and time deposits, has been designated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Recognized Market Operator (RMO) effective May 28, 2024.

This recognition from the MAS allows GLMX to provide its award-winning platform to financial institutions based in Singapore, an important global trading hub. The approval also enables GLMX to expand its global footprint while demonstrating its commitment to regulatory compliance.

“Becoming an RMO in Singapore is a significant step for GLMX as this reinforces the Firm's commitment to markets throughout Asia,” said GLMX CEO and co-founder Glenn Havlicek. “Clients are increasingly demanding a single point of access to the global money market and interest from institutions based in Asia to connect to the GLMX platform has intensified over the past 12-18 months. We continue to expand our offering to meet the growing demand for access to deep institutional liquidity combined with operational efficiency. We look forward to strengthening our institutional client relationships across Asia,” concluded Havlicek.

About GLMX

Founded in 2010, GLMX is an independent financial technology company financed by Otter Capital and Tippet Venture Partners. Wall Street veterans partnered with Silicon Valley technologists to develop GLMX proprietary technology which provides an intuitive, comprehensive, integrated global money market trading solution for institutional participants. The goal of GLMX is to be a leader in technology, to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting and to improve client access to market liquidity. For more information, please visit https://www.glmx.com/.

