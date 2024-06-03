LOOKBEYOND24: Unveiling the Future of Digital Signage - Programme Highlights

GRONINGEN, The Netherlands, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated LOOKBEYOND24 event, brought to you by ScreenCom, is set to take place on November 6th, 2024, and promises to be a groundbreaking virtual gathering that explores the latest innovations in digital signage. This event is open to the general public, customers, and media outlets, offering a unique opportunity to dive into the future of digital communication.
Date: November 6th, 2024
Location: Virtual Event (Access from anywhere in the world!)
Website: LOOKBEYOND24
Key Topics and Sessions at LOOKBEYOND24
Explore the dynamic world of digital signage through various sessions at the virtual conference, LOOKBEYOND24, scheduled for 6th Nov:
- The Evolution of Engagement: Narrowcasting vs Digital Signage
- Decoding the Jargon: Simplifying Digital Signage
- QSR and Digital Signage: A Recipe for Success
- Paths to Personalisation: Crafting the Customer Journey
- Sound Waves and Signage: The Marketing Crossover Podcast
- Samsung's VXT Vision: The Future of Signage Software
- Green Screens: Sustainability in Digital Signage Landscapes
- The Smart City Canvas: Signage in Urban Landscapes
- Data-Driven Decisions: Leveraging Analytics in Signage
- Future-Proofing with 5G: The Next Digital Revolution
- FOOH Forward: Innovations in Out-of-Home Advertising
- The Neuropsychology of Engagement: Capturing Attention in the Digital Age
- Predictive Power: The Role of Data and AI in Content Creation
- Innovating Creatively: Fostering New Ideas in Signage
- Cloud vs Onsite Solutions: A Digital Signage Dilemma
- IoT Innovations: Signage at the Edge
- Touchless Tomorrow: Interactive Technologies Redefined
- Navigating Privacy in a Digital World: GDPR and Beyond
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in digital signage. Register before September 25th to attend the event for free! Visit LOOKBEYOND24 Registration to secure your spot today.
Monthly Webinars Leading Up to the Event
From June to October, join our monthly webinars covering a variety of topics to prepare you for the main event. Stay tuned for more details on our website.
Contact Information
For further inquiries, please contact:
Ameera Surekha-Groen
Head of Marketing, LOOKBEYOND24 powered by ScreenCom
Email: ameera@screencom.eu
Join us at LOOKBEYOND24 and be part of the future of digital signage!