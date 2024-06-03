Global Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market Size To Worth USD 2150.6 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 13.09%

New York, United States , June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market Size is to Grow from USD 628.3 Million in 2023 to USD 2150.6 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.09% during the projected period.





Mycorrhizae are fungi that inhabit the roots and soil of higher plants. They form a relationship with plant roots in a non-host-specific manner, promoting plant growth in an environmentally benign manner while also providing a variety of other plant culture benefits. Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers bind to plant rhizoids and induce hyphae (spores) to proliferate. Hyphae promote the formation and spread of white roots into the soil, resulting in a significant expansion in the rhizosphere. Mycorrhizae are fungi that inhabit the roots and soil of higher plants. The global market is expected to grow over the forecasted period due to the development of existing agriculture techniques. There is a strong encouragement for increased utilization of biofertilizers to enhance and maintain soil health. Additionally, the increasing demand for organic agriculture around the world is also projected to fuel this growth. The worldwide market for mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers is expanding at a rapid pace due to the growing trend of organic farming. Customers are choosing food products that are chemical-free as a result of growing consumer awareness of the risks to their health, the number of residues in food, and other environmental issues. Rising food demand, the necessity for sustainable agricultural development, the amazing success of using mycorrhizae to cultivate essential crops, and the depletion of phosphorus levels in soils are the main drivers of the market. Mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers are expensive due to the need for extensive research and specialized manufacturing procedures. The vitality of these fungi can be influenced by environmental factors. Furthermore, insufficient understanding among farmers in developing countries hinders global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Mycorrhizae-Based Biofertilizers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ectomycorrhiza and Endomycorrhiza), By Form (Liquid and Solid), By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Application, and Fertilization Treatment), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The endomycorrhiza segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market is divided into ectomycorrhiza and endomycorrhiza. Among these, the endomycorrhiza segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market during the projected timeframe. Endomycorrhiza, a type of arbuscular mycorrhiza, produces arbuscular structures within plant root cells to facilitate nutrition exchange between the plant and the fungus.

The liquid segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market is divided into liquid and solid. Among these, the liquid segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market during the projected timeframe. Liquid mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers are preferred for their ease of use, quick absorption by plants, longer shelf life, and the ability to tailor nutrient formulas for specific plant growth needs.

The seed treatment segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market during the estimated period.

Based on the mode of application, the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market is divided into seed treatment, soil application, and fertilization treatment. Among these, the seed treatment segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market during the estimated period. Rising chemical fertilizer use has harmed soil quality, but government rules are likely to boost the mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers sector in seed treatment.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to dominate the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market over the forecast period. The mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market in this region is expanding due to increased demand for organic products, acceptability among rural farmers, and the adoption of sophisticated irrigation technologies. These biofertilizers are becoming more popular in the United States as people choose organic food, crop production increases, farming practices change, and precision farming becomes more common. The increased disposable income of US consumers is driving up demand for organic products, expanding the market. The focus on organic farming, combined with the expanding population, is driving global demand for these biofertilizers. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of the benefits of organic food, as well as farmer recognition of the long-term benefits of fertilizers, are helping to drive market expansion.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market during the projected timeframe. Organic fertilizers are increasingly being used in place of chemical fertilizers due to the stringent rules governing their usage in Europe. Environmentally friendly agricultural methods are promoted by European governments and regulatory bodies. The sector can expand by providing incentives, subsidies, and regulations that encourage the use of mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers while discouraging the overuse of artificial fertilizers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market include Novozymes, Rizobacter, UniCorp Biotech, Symborg, Valent Biosciences, Asfertglobal, Agrinos, Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Sikko Industries, AgriLife, Lallemand Inc., Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, Biolchim SPA, Privi Life Sciences, and Indogulf BioAg LLC, Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, A partnership between Israel-based crop protection company ADAMA and Groundwork BioAg was announced to provide sustainable mycorrhizal products to India to increase agricultural yields

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market, By Type

Ectomycorrhiza

Endomycorrhiza

Global Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market, By Form

Liquid

Solid

Global Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers Market, By Mode of Application

Seed Treatment

Soil Application

Fertilization Treatment

Global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



