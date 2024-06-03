DirectRx Pharmacy Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

TROY, Mich., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectRx, a leading national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving individual patients with complex and chronic health needs, today announced the promotion of Alban Ivezaj to President, effective June 1, 2024. The announcement was made by newly named DirectRx Chief Executive Officer Marko Berishaj, former President of the company.



“Alban’s proven track record in building and scaling teams along with his deep commitment to leadership and servicing DirectRx’s patients and provider partners made him the clear choice to take our company forward,” said Berishaj. “Alban’s energy, experience and passion makes him the ideal leader to drive operational excellence, continued growth and strong financial performance.”

“It is an honor to step into the President role and lead DirectRx to its next phase of growth. We have a fantastic team here with an extremely strong foundation and limitless potential,” said Ivezaj. Mr. Ivezaj, a licensed attorney, is a graduate of Wayne State University Law School. Alban also holds an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Before joining DirectRx in 2019, Mr. Ivezaj held several roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and its’ affiliated subsidiaries.

“I owe deep gratitude to Marko for his mentorship and leadership. Marko has built a tremendous team here and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this company to continued success and excellence,” said Ivezaj.

As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Berishaj will work alongside Ivezaj and other members of the Executive team to monitor the company’s operational and financial performance. Mr. Berishaj will also be responsible for new business development as well as setting and executing DirectRx’s long-term strategic vision.

“We are pleased to announce these updates to our Executive leadership team and I am confident that these changes will propel DirectRx to its next phase of growth,” said Berishaj. “We have grown tremendously these last few years while still providing the unparalleled customer care that is our foundation.”

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. The company is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy and has serviced patients and providers in all 50 states for over three decades. DirectRx’s continued investments in technology and people help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com

CONTACT: Marina Lekocaj, DirectRx (248) 273-0489