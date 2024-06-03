Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

3 June 2024 at 1.30 p.m.

Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc



Today, on the basis of a decision by the Board of Directors of the company, Aktia Bank Plc has transferred a total of 45,532 of its own shares held by the company to 21 persons on the basis of the company's different remuneration arrangements. The transfer of own shares is based on an authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024.



Of these shares, a signing-on bonus of 26,833 shares has been transferred to Aleksi Lehtonen, CEO of Aktia. The purpose of the signing-on bonus is to compensate the CEO for remuneration not received from the previous employment relationship. The signing-on bonus is paid in Aktia shares for the purpose of retaining the CEO. The CEO is obliged to repay the signing-on bonus to Aktia if he resigns within one year of the payment of the signing-on bonus.



Of the transferred shares, a one-time bonus of 2,500 shares has been transferred to Anssi Huhta, Deputy CEO of Aktia. The remaining 16,199 shares have been transferred as part of the company's binding share-based incentive scheme and partly as deferred rewards under different remuneration arrangements.



After the above-mentioned transfers, the company holds a total of 72,830,997 shares.

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi



