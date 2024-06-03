Introba Appoints Gary Hamilton as Senior Vice President – Growth Leader, Americas

St. Louis, MO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introba, a global building engineering and consulting firm, has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Gary Hamilton as Senior Vice President – Growth Leader, Americas.

With more than two decades of experience in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, Hamilton will drive strategic growth initiatives that enhance Introba's overall market presence.

Hamilton's key responsibilities include leveraging Introba's technical expertise, talent, and geographic reach to enhance client delivery, retain and attract top talent, optimize performance, and drive profitable growth.

"By adding Gary to our team, Introba is now poised for significant growth and further innovation," says William Overturf III, Introba President. "His extensive experience, strategic vision, and passion for driving meaningful change align perfectly with our goals and will expand our capabilities."

Hamilton’s immediate goals include increasing awareness about Introba’s engineering portfolio, which includes unique expertise in sustainability, decarbonization, innovation, and digital transformation. Partnering with Introba's senior leadership team, he will also identify strategic hires and attract and develop key talent.

"What excites me about joining Introba is being part of a team that not only discusses digital innovation but actively demonstrates it with various groundbreaking projects in the built environment,” says Hamilton. "The depth of our extensive project portfolio shows our proven capacity for turning creative concepts into realities and driving meaningful change within the industry."

Outside of his professional life, Hamilton is passionate about youth empowerment. He founded the nonprofit DTR Foundation, which focuses on empowering young people, through which he sponsors several sporting events in his homeland of Jamaica, and he has also adopted a local primary school in his hometown.

About Introba

Introba is one of the world's largest building engineering and consulting firms, with more than 1,000 employees in offices across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Serbia.

Committed to reshaping the world, our problem solvers combine cutting-edge digital solutions with emerging innovations and industry-leading sustainability strategies to transform the built environment. We collaborate with our clients to create living systems that are smart, secure, resilient, and connected – spaces that uplift communities, protect the health of the planet, and adapt to meet the demands of the future.

For more information, visit www.introba.com.

