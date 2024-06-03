Flash News: OKX Launches Exclusive Aptos Airdrop Campaign Featuring 1,000 APT Prize Pool

NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 3, 2024.



OKX Launches Exclusive Aptos Airdrop Campaign Featuring 1,000 APT Prize Pool



OKX today launched an exclusive airdrop campaign, offering customers who stake APT via its On-Chain Earn product the opportunity to claim a share of a 1,000 APT prize pool.

To be eligible for the campaign, customers must complete identity verification and stake at least 1 APT via On-Chain Earn. Eligible participants' rewards will be based on their subscription amount during the campaign, which begins on June 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM (UTC) and ends on June 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM (UTC). Further details on the campaign, including its terms and conditions, can be found here.



Earlier this year, OKX added Aptos' APT token to its On-Chain Earn product, which gives customers the opportunity to earn rewards for their participation in Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking and DeFi protocols. To stake APT on On-Chain Earn, users simply need to navigate to the 'Grow' section on the OKX website or app. By searching for APT and selecting the subscribe option, users have the opportunity to start earning rewards.

APT is the native token of Aptos , a scalable Layer 1 proof-of-stake blockchain. It utilizes the Move programming language, promising enhanced reliability, usability and security. Aptos boasts features such as a parallel execution engine, low transaction costs and high-level security measures.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



