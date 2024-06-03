Axsome Therapeutics Supports Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced today it is supporting Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month this June, to help increase awareness and understanding of the challenges Alzheimer’s disease (AD) presents to patients, their caregivers, and their loved ones, and the importance of brain and mental health as cornerstones of overall health.



Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by cognitive decline, and behavioral and psychological symptoms including agitation. AD is the most common form of dementia and afflicts nearly 7 million individuals in the United States, a number that is anticipated to increase to approximately 14 million by 2060.1 Additionally, the long duration of the condition exacerbates the impact and burden on individuals and public health.

Axsome is committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system disorders. In observance of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, One World Trade Center, Axsome’s corporate headquarters in New York City, will be illuminated in purple, the color for Alzheimer’s disease awareness, on June 21, 2024, through the building’s Spireworks program.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease advocacy and caregiver support organizations and the resources they provide, please visit the following websites:

Alzheimer's Association ( https://www.alz.org/ ). The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Alzheimer's Foundation of America ( https://alzfdn.org/ ). The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) provides support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias nationwide, and funds research for better treatment and a cure.

Caregiver Action Network ( https://www.caregiveraction.org/ ). Caregiver Action Network (CAN) is the nation's leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for the more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, or disease, as well as those supporting the living needs of older adults.

CaringKind ( https://www.caringkindnyc.org/ ). CaringKind is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with its community partners to develop the information, tools and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia.

Family Caregiver Alliance ( https://www.caregiver.org/ ). For more than 40 years, Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA) has provided services to family caregivers of adults with physical and cognitive impairments, such as Parkinson's, stroke, Alzheimer's and other types of dementia.

National Alliance for Caregiving (https://www.caregiving.org/). The National Alliance for Caregiving is a non-profit coalition of national organizations who share a vision of a society that values, supports and empowers family caregivers to thrive at home, work and life. Its mission is to build partnerships in research, advocacy, and innovation to make life better for family caregivers.

