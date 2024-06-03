Prelude Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

WILMINGTON, Del., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the Company will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in June.



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2024:

On Thursday, June 6th, at 1:30 p.m. ET, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude will participate in a fireside chat. A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here.

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference:

On Wednesday, June 12th, at 10:40 a.m. ET, Dr. Vaddi will provide a corporate presentation. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

For more information, visit Prelude’s website under Events and Presentations. All webcast recordings will be archived and available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes three candidates currently in clinical development: an IV administered, potent and highly selective SMARCA2 degrader, PRT3789, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, PRT2527, and a next generation CDK4/6 inhibitor, PRT3645. Prelude is also developing a potent, highly selective, orally bioavailable SMARCA2 degrader, PRT7732. The company is also collaborating with AbCellera to jointly discover, develop and commercialize up to five precision, next generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) products combining AbCellera’s antibody discovery and development engine with Prelude’s expertise in medicinal chemistry and drug development. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

