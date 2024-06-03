ONCAP Announces Sale of Englobe’s Engineering Services Business

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated



TORONTO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONCAP today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its ownership interest in Englobe Corporation (“Englobe”), a leading engineering and environmental services firm, to Colliers, a diversified professional services and investment management company. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, excludes Englobe’s material management and beneficial reuse (“MMBR”) operations located in Canada, the UK and France which are being sold to a strategic buyer in a separate transaction expected to close in June.



Headquartered in Laval, Québec, Englobe is a multi-discipline professional services firm that provides civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering, material testing and related consulting services to public and private sector clients across transportation, water, buildings and power end markets. Englobe has grown to become one of the largest engineering and environmental services firms in Canada with a multi-disciplinary service offering across a national footprint. Through MMBR, Englobe also provides contaminated soil treatment and organic waste management services in Canada, the UK and France in a standalone business unit that will be divested prior to the Company’s sale to Colliers.

