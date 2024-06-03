Brompton Announces the Launch of Brompton Canadian Cash Flow Kings ETF and Brompton U.S. Cash Flow Kings ETF

TORONTO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: KNGC, KNGU) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that Brompton Canadian Cash Flow Kings ETF (“KNGC”) and Brompton U.S. Cash Flow Kings ETF (“KNGU”) (each an “ETF” and together the “ETFs”) will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today. A final prospectus dated May 21, 2024 has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each province and territory in Canada.

The ETFs aim to deliver long-term capital appreciation by investing in quality Canadian or U.S. companies, respectively, with high free cash flow yields. The Manager believes high free cash flow yielding companies offer attractive value and have the financial strength and flexibility to deliver attractive returns for investors in the near and long term.

The investment objective of KNGC is to seek to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Brompton Index One Canadian Cash Flow Kings Index (the “Canadian Index”), or any successor thereto. The Canadian Index tracks the performance of 35 mid- to large-capitalization Canadian equities whose issuers exhibit high free cash flow relative to their enterprise value.

The investment objective of KNGU is to seek to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Brompton Index One U.S. Cash Flow Kings Index (the “U.S. Index”). The U.S. Index tracks the performance of 50 mid- to large-capitalization U.S. equities whose issuers exhibit high free cash flow relative to their enterprise value.

The ETFs will seek to achieve their respective investment objective by investing in and holding the constituent securities of the Canadian Index or U.S. Index (each an “Index”), as applicable, or securities intended to replicate the performance of the applicable Index.

The Manager has assigned each ETF a risk rating of “medium to high”. For further details, please refer to the ETF Facts documents available on www.sedarplus.ca or on each ETF’s home page at www.bromptongroup.com.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.