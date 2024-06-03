Block listing Interim Review

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 31 May 2024

Name of applicant: OSB GROUP PLC Name of schemes: Sharesave Scheme Deferred Share Bonus Plan Performance Share Plan Period of return: From: 1 December 2023 To: 31 May 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 600,125 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 311,582 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 2,088,377 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 700,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 500,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 500,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 735,511 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 518,212 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 770,514 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 564,614 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 293,770 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 1,817,863 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each



