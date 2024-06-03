Block listing Interim Review

| Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 31 May 2024

Name of applicant:OSB GROUP PLC
Name of schemes:
  1. Sharesave Scheme
  2. Deferred Share Bonus Plan
  3. Performance Share Plan
Period of return:From:1 December 2023To:31 May 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. 600,125 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 311,582 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 2,088,377 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. 700,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 500,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 500,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. 735,511 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 518,212 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 770,514 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. 564,614 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 293,770 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 1,817,863 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each


Name of contact:Jason Elphick
Telephone number of contact:01634 848 944
   