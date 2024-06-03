Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations of Results of Pivotal Phase 3 GRACE Trial Evaluating Relacorilant in Patients with Hypercortisolism (Cushing’s Syndrome)

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced that the results from GRACE, the Phase 3 trial of its proprietary selective cortisol modulator relacorilant in patients with hypercortisolism (Cushing’s syndrome), will be presented at the Endocrine Society (ENDO) annual meeting in Boston (June 3) and the Heart in Diabetes (HiD) conference in Philadelphia (June 7).



ENDO 2024, Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

Late-Breaking Poster Presentation: Open-label Results From GRACE, A Phase 3 Double-blind, Randomized-withdrawal Study Of The Selective Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator Relacorilant For The Treatment Of Endogenous Hypercortisolism (Cushing Syndrome)

Date & Time: Monday, June 3, 2024, 12:00-1:30 pm ET

Presenter: Rosario Pivonello, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator of the GRACE study and Professor of Endocrinology at Università Federico II di Napoli, Italy

Session: P108 - Late-Breaking Poster Presentations: Day 3

8th Heart in Diabetes Conference, Hilton Penn’s Landing

Oral Presentation: Hypercortisolism Impact on Hypertension and Hyperglycemia and Beyond

Date & Time: Friday, June 7, 2024, 3:50-4:00 pm ET

Presenter: Ralph DeFronzo, MD, chief of the Diabetes Division and professor of medicine at UT Health San Antonio

Session: Hypercortisolism Implication to Cardiorenal & Metabolic Diseases

Oral Presentation: Medical Treatment of Hypercortisolism with Relacorilant: Final Results of the Phase 3 GRACE Study

Date & Time: Friday, June 7, 2024, 4:00-4:20 pm ET

Presenter: Rosario Pivonello, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator of the GRACE study and Professor of Endocrinology at Università Federico II di Napoli, Italy

Session: Hypercortisolism Implication to Cardiorenal & Metabolic Diseases

Each of the above presentations will be available on Corcept.com following the event.

About Relacorilant

Relacorilant is a selective cortisol modulator that binds to the glucocorticoid receptor but does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors. Corcept is studying relacorilant in a variety of serious disorders in addition to Cushing’s syndrome, including ovarian, adrenal and prostate cancer. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter, method of use and other patents. Relacorilant has orphan drug designation in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome.

About Corcept Therapeutics

For over 25 years, Corcept’s focus on cortisol modulation and its potential to treat patients with a wide variety of serious disorders has led to the discovery of more than 1,000 proprietary selective cortisol modulators. Corcept is conducting advanced clinical trials in patients with hypercortisolism, solid tumors, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and liver disease. In February 2012, the company introduced Korlym®, the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. For more information, visit Corcept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

