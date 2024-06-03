Scorpius Holdings and Beyond Imagination Announce Trailblazing Partnership to Utilize Autonomous AI-Powered Humanoid Robots for American Biomanufacturing

Collaboration aims to enhance biomanufacturing reliability, scalability and efficiency



DURHAM, N.C., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX) (‘Scorpius” or “the Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership with Beyond Imagination, Inc. (“Beyond”), a US-based developer of autonomous AI-powered humanoid robots. The goal of the collaboration is to introduce advanced AI robotics to enhance biomanufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as bolster US preparedness for pandemics and other crises.



The partnership aims to address the significant challenges posed by the increased demand for rapid-scale biomanufacturing and the limited supply of skilled labor. At the heart of this effort is the introduction of Beyond’s autonomous humanoids that possess the ability to learn from and collaborate with human colleagues, continuously improving their capabilities. AI robotics have been deployed in other industries, where they excel at learning new procedures and protocols and deploy these learnings to exacting standards. Beyond’s AI robotics platform has the potential to seamlessly integrate into existing workflows in the biomanufacturing regulated environment, thereby enhancing both efficiency and output.

One of the most significant benefits of Beyond’s autonomous humanoids is their ability to operate nearly 24/7, with the potential to enhance manufacturing facility utilization and productivity. Beyond’s proprietary AI technology also features Hive Mind capability, which allows their autonomous humanoids to share knowledge and improve collective intelligence to increase operational efficiency.

Beyond’s video demonstration of its autonomous humanoids in action is available at: https://youtu.be/nhgtrSITeqU?si=lZedcsgspNG2eWke

Dr. Harry Kloor, Ph.D., Ph.D., Executive Co-founder and CEO of Beyond Imagination, stated, “This partnership marks a major advance in the integration of advanced AI robotics into vital sectors, setting the foundation for a future where technology and human expertise align to transform the biomanufacturing and pharmaceutical industries. We are excited to work closely with the Scorpius team to improve biomanufacturing production for the benefit of customers and ultimately patients. Together, we look forward to ushering in a new age of technological innovation in biomanufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and beyond.” Dr. Kloor continued, “Beyond’s synthetic AI Brain is modeled after the multi-lobe structure of the human brain, enabling it to learn many skilled jobs and operate safely alongside humans.”

Ray Kurzweil, Ph.D., Google’s Chief Futurist, best-selling author, and one of the world's leading inventors, thinkers, and futurists, is an investor in Beyond Imagination and contributed significant patents. Dr. Kurzweil further noted: “In much the same way that Tesla disrupted the car industry, humanoid robots are poised to disrupt nearly every sector, including the pharmaceutical and biomanufacturing industries. In fact, Elon Musk himself believes that humanoid robots will become more valuable than cars. I couldn’t agree more, and believe this partnership with Scorpius positions the two companies to transform the biomanufacturing industry by accelerating the production of lifesaving therapies.”

Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius, commented, "We are thrilled about our partnership with Beyond Imagination, which represents a pivotal step in leveraging AI and robotics to support American biomanufacturing. Beyond’s humanoids incorporate cutting edge AI technology, and we have partnered with Beyond to develop capabilities that include performing complex lab tasks and enhancing the precision and quality that our manufacturing processes demand.

Mr. Wolf continued, “We have seen growth in customer demand, and as our clients evolve to commercial production, we believe these autonomous humanoids will enable us to scale production at unprecedented rates. Recent global events have also highlighted the critical need for biomanufacturing readiness, including pandemics and national threats where traditional approaches requiring extensive at-the-ready manpower may inhibit the rapid production of life-saving drugs. We believe that the innovative use of autonomous humanoids can help ensure that production can pivot swiftly to support national emergencies. We look forward to working with Beyond to leverage their autonomous humanoids into the future of biomanufacturing.”

Beyond Imagination, Inc.

Beyond Imagination is a trailblazer in the development of AI-based autonomous humanoid robots. The Beomni AI Brain enables the training and deployment of “Expert Minds” for specific professions. This highly scalable technology is being targeted for deployment in many fields, including the biomanufacturing and pharmaceutical fields. Beyond Imagination’s stellar team of visionaries has been actively piloting and refining its humanoid in real-world environments for more than three years, demonstrating advanced real-world capabilities.

Scorpius Holdings, Inc.

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, Texas. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as the collaboration enhancing biomanufacturing reliability, scalability and efficiency; autonomous humanoids complementing human labor and enhancing productivity; the collaboration bolstering US preparedness for pandemics and other crises; the partnership addressing the significant challenges posed by the increased demand for rapid-scale biomanufacturing and the limited supply of skilled labor; the potential of the humanoids to seamlessly integrate into existing workflows in the bio manufacturing regulated environment, thereby enhancing both efficiency and output; the partnership marking a major advancement in the integration of advanced AI robotics into vital sectors, setting the foundation for a future where technology and human expertise align to transform the biomanufacturing and pharmaceutical industries; humanoid robots being poised to disrupt nearly every sector; humanoid robots becoming more valuable than cars; the partnership between Beyond Imagination and Scorpius positioning their two companies to transform the biomanufacturing industry by accelerating production of lifesaving therapies; the autonomous humanoids enabling Scorpius to scale production at unprecedented rates; and the innovative use of autonomous humanoids helping ensure that production can pivot swiftly to support national emergencies. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of the partnership to derive the benefits anticipated, the ability of the humanoid robots to perform as expected including enhanced biomanufacturing reliability, scalability and efficiency and scale products at unprecedented rates and ensure that production can pivot swiftly, the adoption and acceptance of humanoid robots in the pharmaceutical and biomanufacturing industries, the Company’s ability attract new customers, profit from its bookings and continue to grow revenue; the ability to capture a meaningful market share; the ability to generate meaningful cash flow and become cash flow positive; the Company’s financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company’s ability to leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company’s ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure- play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

