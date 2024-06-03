Post Holdings Announces Upcoming Executive Leadership Changes at Weetabix and Refrigerated Retail Businesses

ST. LOUIS, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced planned executive leadership changes at its Weetabix and Refrigerated Retail businesses. These transitions and internal promotions are part of the company’s ongoing business succession planning.



Weetabix

Sally Abbott, Managing Director, will transition to a strategic advisor role effective Oct. 1, 2024, through her planned retirement on March 31, 2025. Colm O’Dwyer, currently Commercial Director for Weetabix, will succeed Abbott as Managing Director, effective Oct. 1, 2024.

Abbott joined Weetabix in 2008 as Marketing Director, prior to Post’s ownership which began in 2017. She stewarded Weetabix’s brands for nine years, leading the organization through a variety of external economic challenges. Under her leadership, Weetabix acquired Lacka Foods in 2022 (UFit) and Deeside Cereals in 2023.

O’Dwyer joined Weetabix in 2016 from Coca-Cola Enterprises in the U.K., eventually becoming General Manager of the Weetabix On-The-Go business. In 2018, O’Dwyer became Commercial Director, and he added responsibility for Weetabix’s international business in 2022. O’Dwyer transformed Weetabix’s pricing and promotion strategy, evolved the company’s approach to customer relationships and reinvigorated Weetabix’s international strategy.

“Sally has been an exceptional leader, helping to successfully integrate Weetabix into Post and building on the success of this iconic company,” said Post’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert V. Vitale. “We wish Sally the best as she approaches her next chapter and congratulate Colm on his new role. Colm’s experience across innovation, brand management, revenue growth and customer relationships makes him exceptionally qualified to lead Weetabix.”

Abbott and O’Dwyer will continue working closely together through March of next year to ensure a smooth business transition. Weetabix is currently evaluating candidates to backfill the Commercial Director role vacated by O’Dwyer’s promotion.

Refrigerated Retail

Mark Delahanty, President and Chief Executive Officer of Post Refrigerated Retail, will transition to a strategic advisor role on Dec. 1, 2024, through his planned retirement date of May 31, 2025. Mike McCoy, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Post Refrigerated Retail, will succeed Delahanty as President and CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2024.

Delahanty joined Post Holdings in 2016 with the acquisition of MOM Brands, where he served as Senior Vice President, General Manager from 2013 to 2018. He then served as Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed Post Consumer Brands from 2018 to 2019, where he was instrumental in the integration of the two companies. During his tenure with Refrigerated Retail, Delahanty has focused on building internal capabilities and leading the organization through the pandemic.

McCoy brings a wealth of industry experience to his new role at the helm of Refrigerated Retail, having served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2019. McCoy started his career as a leader in the advisory practices of EY and Deloitte, working with publicly traded and privately held companies across a variety of industries. During this time, he first started working with Post as a client, before transitioning into Post as Vice President of Internal Audit in 2014. McCoy played a critical role in the successful onboarding of Post’s acquired companies. Following Post’s acquisition of Bob Evans Farms in 2018, McCoy joined Bob Evans Farms as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, overseeing Finance, Information Technology, Legal and Human Resources.

“Mark’s leadership has significantly contributed to Post’s success through the years, first integrating our cereal businesses and then leading our Refrigerated Retail business,” Vitale said. “We wish Mark well in his upcoming retirement and are excited to transition leadership of the business to Mike. Mike has grown his career through a variety of critical business areas within Post and will bring valuable leadership experience and enthusiasm to Refrigerated Retail.”

Delahanty and McCoy will continue working closely together through May 2025 to ensure an orderly transition of the business. Adam Gonsiorowski, with Bob Evans Farms since 2014 and in his current role as Vice President of Finance since 2019, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on Oct. 1, 2024, reporting to McCoy.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal and pet food categories and also markets Peter Pan® peanut butter. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom’s number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post participates in the private brand food category through its ownership interest in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

