KP Tissue Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Advance of Deadline for 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT” or the “Company”) (TSX:KPT) would like to remind shareholders to vote in connection with the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), to be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. Shareholders are advised to vote their shares well in advance of the proxy voting deadline of Friday, June 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.



YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT NO MATTER HOW MANY SHARES YOU HOLD.

PLEASE VOTE YOUR SHARES TODAY.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL MEETING RESOLUTIONS.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the materials relating to the Meeting, available on the Company’s website www.kptissueinc.com as well as under KPT’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. In the interest of time, shareholders may vote online or by telephone in accordance with the voting instructions found on their Form of Proxy or their Voting Instruction Form.

Shareholder Questions or Voting Assistance

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact KPT’s proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for shareholders in North America)

International: +1 416-304-0211 (for shareholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.9% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

INFORMATION:

François Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra

Director of Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6962

IR@KPTissueinc.com

