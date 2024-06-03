Brightspeed Offers New 2-Gig Service, Doubling Fiber Internet Speed

Charlotte, N.C., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightspeed, the nation’s fourth largest fiber broadband builder focused on empowering more homes with ultrafast, reliable internet, today announced the launch of its 2-gigabit service plan tier, providing families and businesses expanded bandwidth and faster speeds to support even more online working, learning, gaming and streaming. The 2-gig service launched in select markets in May and is now available to most customers on the Brightspeed Fiber Internet network, spanning more than 1 million locations across the company’s footprint.

“As we continue to build our state-of-the-art fiber network across our footprint, we are investing in the innovative equipment that will support multi-gig connectivity,” said Brightspeed’s Chief Technology Officer Brian Bond. “We have been deliberate in creating a network that can be upgraded as advancements in technology occur to provide our customers what they need to compete and thrive in today’s hyper-connected world.”

The Brightspeed fiber network leverages the latest XGS-PON (10-Gigabit Symmetric Passive Optical Network) technology to bring multi-gig-speed capabilities and consistent responsiveness that enable households with several connected devices to work, study, stream, communicate and game efficiently and reliably. Brightspeed uses Wi-Fi 6 mesh coupled with the company’s sophisticated software to ensure connectivity on each capable device within the home or business.

“We are committed to deploying a super-fast, reliable internet experience as efficiently as possible,” said Brightspeed’s Chief Operations Officer Manny Sampedro. “Our engineers and technicians who live and work in the communities we serve are making sure residents and business owners get connected quickly. Their familiarity with our communities and our customers, coupled with their deep expertise and know-how, help us give our customers what they need when they need it.”

Brightspeed is now delivering speeds up to eight times faster than the 250 Mbps median fiber internet speed Americans currently have in their homes and businesses.* The 2-gig service allows for multiple HD and 4K video streaming and a blazing fast, low latency experience that is ideal for competitive, multi-player gaming. Brightspeed’s 2-gig service enables a 10-gigabyte file download in under a minute and an HD movie download in under 10 seconds. Brightspeed never caps data, charges for modems or ties customers down with annual contracts.

Brightspeed’s $2 billion investment in deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network already provides hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in more than 160 communities across 20 states access to ultrafast, reliable connectivity. The company is actively building in 17 states and has more than two million passings in the engineering and construction process. Additionally, Brightspeed is pursuing state and federal broadband grant funding to augment its current fiber network build plan to help close the digital divide across its footprint.

* United States Median Fixed Broadband Speeds, April 2024; Speedtest Global Index.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our more than 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.