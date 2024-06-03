Turnover of Apranga Group in May 2024

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 32.4 million in May 2024 and increased by 14.4% compared to May 2023.



In January through May 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 131.7 million and increased by 10.5% year-to-year.

In January-May 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 8.9% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 16.8% and in Estonia increased by 7.0%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (100 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 91.0 thousand sq. m., or by 0.2% more than a year ago.





