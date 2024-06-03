FloQast Certified by SAP as Built on SAP Business Technology Platform

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform provider created by accountants for accountants, announced today that it is certified by SAP as built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP’s platform for the Intelligent Enterprise.



“FloQast's expanded integration with SAP S/4HANA now includes private cloud integration with SAP's Business Technology Platform – a game-changer for companies navigating ERP transitions,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “Organizations cannot afford to have key processes, including the Financial Close, disrupted during a shift from on-premises to cloud-based ERP systems. This integration empowers teams to make this transition without any delay to downstream functions or lag in the record-to-report process.”

FloQast’s integration with SAP S/4HANA aligns with clean core, GROW, and RISE, enabling effortless implementation of FloQast on both private and public cloud deployments of SAP S/4HANA out of the box. This direct integration allows companies to bring data from their ERP into FloQast and maintain real-time reconciliations and accurate tie-outs supporting the Financial Close.

FloQast is available on SAP Store .

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for FloQast is built on SAP BTP, integrated with SAP S/4HANA®, using SAP Integration Suite. SAP BTP helps companies connect and integrate their business processes and data with SAP and third-party applications to make well-informed decisions and meet their evolving needs.

About FloQast

FloQast, a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform provider created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,700 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.