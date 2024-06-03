Bark Social Announces Groundbreaking of its New Location in Columbia, MD

BALTIMORE, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bark Social is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of its newest location in Columbia, Maryland, making it their 5th dog-friendly social space in the United States. Spanning an impressive 14,000 square feet of yard space and an additional 2,500 square feet of patio space, this landmark establishment is poised to become a favorite local hangout for both canines and their human companions.



Located adjacent to Merriweather Post Pavilion, Bark Social Columbia boasts a large, comfortable lounge area covered for year-round enjoyment, offering the perfect spot to relax while listening to some of the best live performances the area has to offer. Beverage enthusiasts will be delighted to find 20 taps featuring an array of local beers, seltzers, and ciders, ensuring a wide variety of choices to suit every palate.

In keeping with its commitment to support local business and talent, Bark Social has commissioned Felix Gomez, a talented senior from Wilde Lake High School, to paint an exterior wall with a unique mural to brighten up the Merriweather district, adding a touch of local artistry to the vibrant atmosphere.

With this expansion, Bark Social will proudly become tied for the largest dog bar in the United States, operating across 3 states–PA, MD, VA. Each of its locations is conveniently situated less than an hour apart, making it easy for patrons to enjoy the Bark Social experience and allow them to #unleashjoy regardless of where they are in the region.

Along with opening in Columbia, Bark Social is excited to announce its 6th location opening in Temecula, CA. Slated to open in Q1 of 2025, the Temecula location will establish Bark Social as the largest dog bar in the US. The previously announced location in San Pedro, CA will open later in 2025.

In 2023, Bark Social expanded its footprint by acquiring a dog bar in Virginia and is actively exploring other potential acquisitions to further its mission of creating welcoming community-focused spaces for dog lovers and their companions.

“We’re beyond excited to open our doors in Columbia, MD, and to offer a unique space where the community can come together, enjoy great music, excellent drinks & food, and of course, the company of their beloved dogs. This location is not just a dog bar, it’s a testament to our commitment to creating spaces that foster joy, relaxation, and community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience what makes Bark Social special,” said Luke Silverman, CEO and Co-Founder of Bark Social.

Bark Social Columbia is scheduled to open this summer. For more information, visit www.barksocial.com .

Contact info:

Chris Rubacha

Bark Social Director of Marketing

E: crubacha@barksocial.com

M: (208) 890-9492

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e19b78e5-8da2-410e-83a2-31c25ed66700

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15f48124-b79d-4a1e-83ac-2e3c0faeed9d