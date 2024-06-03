Atom Power Names Kash Sethi as the Head of Sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atom Power , the pioneer in solid-state digital circuit breaker technology, has named Kash Sethi as its new Head of Sales. Sethi joins the company’s Executive Leadership Team and will oversee sales strategy, business development and partner relations. As Atom Power’s Head of Sales, he will play a pivotal role in supercharging the company’s growth as a premier provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.



“Kash’s customer-centric approach, deep expertise in the EV and electric power industry and proven track record of executing successful growth strategies make him the perfect fit for Atom Power,” said Bharat Vats, President & CEO of Atom Power. “There is an increasing need in the market for infrastructure that can support the electrification of everything, and particularly EV adoption. Kash has a deep understanding of this market and will make an invaluable addition to our leadership team.”

Prior to joining Atom Power, Sethi served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Lightning eMotors, where he led the successful commercialization of the company’s broad portfolio of zero-emission medium-duty vehicles, EV powertrain technology and EV charging products. Before Lightning eMotors, Sethi held several leadership positions in the commercial EV, electric utility and renewables industries, including large organizations like Siemens Energy and technology startups like Motiv Power Systems.

“Atom Power’s solid-state circuit breaker technology is a game-changer for not only the EV charging industry, but the energy and utilities landscape at large,” said Sethi. “Having spent the last few years at the forefront of the electrified fleet space, I’ve seen firsthand the need for reliable charging infrastructure at scale. Atom Power is bridging that gap and paving the way for an electrified future that is smart, dynamic and connected. I couldn’t be more excited to join the team.”

Since raising $100M in funding from SK group in 2022, Atom Power has continued to expand at an accelerated pace, energizing multiple charging installations across the United States. As of May 2024, Atom Power’s Level 2 charging solution has delivered more than 1 gigawatt-hour of energy through 64,000+ charging sessions and an uptime greater than 99% to power their customers’ electric vehicles. The company’s customer base covers multiple applications, including large corporations, small businesses, and local government. Two examples where Atom Power continues to foster and grow relationships are with the premier entertainment venue L.A. Live and PepsiCo Frito-Lay . Sethi is the latest addition to Atom Power’s growing team, following the appointment of the company’s new President & CEO, Bharat Vats in April.

