CareCloud Leadership to Discuss Use of Generative AI in Healthcare

SOMERSET, N.J., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that Hadi Chaudhry and Stephen Snyder, CareCloud’s chief executive officer and president, will be discussing the use of generative AI in healthcare in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.



The Company will be taking part in a virtual conference sponsored by Maxim Group entitled “Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era.” The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for innovation across all industries, and CareCloud’s leadership will discuss how CareCloud is using generative AI to help its customers, 2,600 physician practices throughout the United States, reap the benefits of generative AI.

To register for the events or to learn more about upcoming events, please visit CareCloud's investor relations site, ir.carecloud.com/news-events/ir-calendar .

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com .

