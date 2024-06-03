Zafin announces Michael Nitsopoulos as Chief Product Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the leading provider of SaaS core modernization and transformation solutions for banks, today announced the appointment of Michael Nitsopoulos as Chief Product Officer. Michael brings over 23 years of experience driving product innovation and solutions across multinational organizations, including financial services, telecommunications, retail, public sector and insurance.



As the Chief Product Officer, Michael will oversee Zafin's product strategy, leveraging his deep expertise to enhance and expand Zafin's suite of solutions. Michael joins Zafin from PNC, where he served as Senior Vice President and Engineering Director of Retail Banking Technology. At PNC, he led the architecture, strategy and innovation team of over 1,000 technologists, driving significant advancements and spearheading a strategic technology transformation program. His leadership resulted in filing 20 patents, reiterating his commitment to innovation and excellence.

"Michael's visionary leadership and extensive background in developing innovative products and user experiences will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the ever-evolving landscape of banking," said Charbel Safadi, CEO of Zafin. "His proven track record of accelerating growth for multinational organizations aligns perfectly with our strategic goals to better serve our customers and support our growth initiatives, solidifying Zafin's position as a leader in banking technology."

Before his role at PNC, Michael held key positions at IBM, where he established the API and Microservices practice, managed a $25 million P&L and led a team of over 25 professionals, presenting and blogging on the value of APIs as an offensive weapon against disintermediation for financial institutions. At TD Bank, he created and executed an omnichannel strategy, overseeing a $15 million budget and delivering over $30 million in annual benefits.

"The evolving demands of the banking industry require modern, scalable solutions that can adapt to changing needs," said Michael Nitsopoulos. "The banking industry is undergoing rapid transformation. Banks are seeking solutions that keep them ahead, and Zafin is uniquely positioned to lead this change. I am pleased to join the Zafin team and look forward to leading the product strategy efforts, focusing on providing innovative solutions that address the complex challenges faced by our customers."

About Zafin:

Founded in 2002, Zafin is a leading provider of SaaS core modernization and transformation solutions offering an integrated platform and capabilities that simplify operations and enable increased revenue, profitability, and enhanced customer experiences for top banks worldwide. Our platform enables business users to work collaboratively to design and manage pricing, products, and packages, while technologists streamline core banking systems.

With Zafin, banks accelerate time to market for new products and offers while lowering the cost of change and achieving tangible business and risk outcomes. The Zafin platform increases business agility while enabling personalized pricing and dynamic responses to evolving customer and market needs.



Zafin is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices and customers around the globe, including ING, CIBC, HSBC, Wells Fargo, PNC, and ANZ. For more information go to www.zafin.com .



