Unlocking Growth Factors in the Nutraceutical Excipients Market

Chicago, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nutraceutical excipients market size is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2028 from USD 4.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period in terms of value. Nutraceutical excipients are substances that are added to nutritional or dietary supplements to aid in the formulation and manufacturing process. These excipients serve various purposes, such as improving the stability, bioavailability, and overall performance of the nutraceutical product. Unlike active ingredients that provide specific health benefits, nutraceutical excipients are inactive substances that assist in the processing, handling, and delivery of the active components.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Demand for Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements: Consumers are increasingly becoming health-conscious, leading to a growing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements. Nutraceutical excipients play a crucial role in enhancing the stability, bioavailability, and overall effectiveness of these products.

Advancements in Formulations: Ongoing research and development in the field of nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals have led to the development of novel formulations. Nutraceutical excipients are essential in formulating these products, contributing to improved delivery mechanisms, taste masking, and overall product quality.

Technological Innovations in Manufacturing Processes: Continuous advancements in manufacturing technologies, such as spray drying, coacervation, and nanotechnology, have enabled the production of nutraceutical products with enhanced bioavailability and stability. Nutraceutical excipients are integral to these processes, driving market growth.

Consumer Awareness and Preference for Natural Ingredients: Growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of natural ingredients has led to an increased preference for nutraceutical products derived from natural sources. Excipients derived from natural ingredients are gaining popularity, aligning with the trend towards clean-label products.

Regulatory Support and Guidelines: Stringent regulations and guidelines regarding the safety and efficacy of nutraceutical products have necessitated the use of high-quality excipients. Compliance with these regulations is driving manufacturers to adopt premium nutraceutical excipients, fostering market growth.

Aging Population and Health Concerns: The aging population is more inclined towards preventive healthcare, driving the demand for nutraceutical products. Nutraceutical excipients are vital in formulating products that cater to the specific health needs of the elderly, such as joint health, cognitive function, and cardiovascular support.

Increasing Investments in Research and Development: Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies are investing significantly in research and development to create innovative products with enhanced efficacy. This includes the development of new excipients that can address specific challenges in formulation, thereby driving market growth.

Global Expansion of the Nutraceutical Industry: The nutraceutical industry is expanding globally, with increasing market penetration in developing regions. This expansion is creating new opportunities for nutraceutical excipient manufacturers to meet the rising demand for high-quality ingredients.

North America will dominate the nutraceutical excipients market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the nutraceutical excipients market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028 due to several factors. North America's mature nutraceutical market, complemented by its robust pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, forms a strong platform for excipient innovation. Renowned for pioneering advancements, the region continually invests in R&D, crafting cutting-edge excipients with superior functionality, improved bioavailability, and precise nutrient delivery. This ongoing commitment to innovation positions North America at the forefront, alluring global industry players. The region boasts a well-established retail infrastructure, offering easy access to nutraceuticals through diverse distribution channels like online platforms, specialty outlets, and conventional supermarkets, fostering nutraceutical excipients market expansion.

Top Companies in the Nutraceutical Excipients Market:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (US)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Ingredion (US)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Associated British Foods plc (UK)

BASF SE (Germany)

Roquette Frères (France)

MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Ashland (US)

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc (US)

Air Liquide (France)

Azelis Group (Luxembourg)

Biogrund GmbH (Germany)

Nutraceutical Excipients Market Segmentation:

By Product Source

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Other Chemicals

By Functionality

Fillers and Diluents

Suspending and Viscosity Agents

Coating Agents

Binders

Flavoring Agents and Sweeteners

Disintegrants

Colorants

Lubricants and glideants

Preservatives

Emulsifying Agents

Other Functionalities

By Functionality Application

Taste Masking

Stabilizers

Modified-Release

Solubility and Bioavailability

Others

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

