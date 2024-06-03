Baltic Horizon Fund general meeting of investors

Annual General Meeting of Baltic Horizon Fund investors took place on 3 June 2024 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Proposed agenda of the meeting was the following:

Presentation of the FY2023 audited annual report of Baltic Horizon Fund, and interim report of Q1 2024.

The agenda of the general meeting did not include any resolutions to be voted on.

Fund Manager Tarmo Karotam gave an overview on the agenda topics. The presentation delivered at the meeting is attached. The meeting recording is available here.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: Nasdaq, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Attachment