Axxes Capital Appoints Maria C. Alonso to Board of Directors

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axxes Capital , a private markets asset management firm dedicated to providing wealth advisors and their clients exclusive access to private equity and private credit investment solutions, today announced it has appointed Maria C. Alonso to its Board of Directors.



A senior executive and community leader with a rich history of civic involvement in South Florida, Ms. Alonso currently serves as the CEO and Regional Dean of Northeastern University’s Miami Campus, where she provides the strategic direction and vision for the campus's programs, services, and overall operations. Previously, Ms. Alonso was the president and CEO of United Way Miami and held multiple roles at Bank of America for more than twenty years, most recently serving as corporate social responsibility manager for the Miami market.

“Maria’s extensive experience will be invaluable to our mission of democratizing access to private market opportunities, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Axxes Capital Board,” said Axxes Capital Chairman and CEO Joseph DaGrosa, Jr.

Ms. Alonso is also a board member of several leading financial and civic organizations. She currently serves as an Independent Board Member of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB), one of Florida’s largest community banks. She serves on the Board of Directors of Money Management International and Grameen America, national nonprofit organizations whose work is focused on consumer financial empowerment and mobility.

“I am excited to join Axxes as a member of its distinguished Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging my expertise to further support the firm's mission of extending private market opportunities to a wider range of investors,” said Alonso.

Ms. Alonso holds a BS in Industrial Engineering from the University of Miami and an MBA in Marketing from Florida International University. She is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association, the National Association of Corporate Directors, the International Women’s Forum, and the Orange Bowl Committee.

About Axxes Capital

Axxes Capital is a private markets asset management firm seeking to provide wealth advisors and their clients access to private investment opportunities through its anticipated series of interval funds and co-investments. Axxes Capital is looking to be the go-to partner for wealth advisors seeking to broaden and enhance their clients’ portfolios through private investments. Discover more about Axxes Capital at axxescapital.com .