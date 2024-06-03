Biolojic Design Enters into a Multi-Target Drug Discovery Collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will leverage Biolojic Design’s AI capabilities to create potential best-in-class multi-specific antibodies that uniquely modulate biology



Collaboration designed to deliver immunology and oncology programs, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) against novel therapeutic targets

Biolojic Design to receive a low double-digit million euro upfront payment and is eligible for up to €346 million in discovery, development, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalty payments on net sales

REHOVOT, Israel and BOSTON, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolojic Design, a biotechnology company that uses computational biology and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform antibodies into programmable, intelligent medicines, today announced that it has entered into a multi-target drug discovery collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. The partnership will leverage Biolojic Design’s AI-driven discovery platform to design therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.

“We’re excited to work with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to generate best-in-class treatments for patients with cancer and immunological disorders,” said Yanay Ofran, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Biolojic Design. "Biolojic’s clinically validated AI platform allows us to modulate human biology in a uniquely precise way to treat disease, giving us the potential to discover medicines against well validated targets. In this collaboration, we will apply our multibody capabilities to create next generation antibody-based therapies, including ADCs with the potential to block tumor escape mechanisms, overcome tumor and patient heterogeneity and offer improved safety and efficacy.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Biolojic Design will receive a low double-digit million euro upfront payment and research funding from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and be eligible for drug discovery, development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments that may total up to €346 million. Biolojic Design will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties on net product sales.

About Biolojic Design

Biolojic Design transforms antibodies into intelligent medicines through AI and computational design. Biolojic’s platform generated the first AI-designed antibody to enter the clinic, which is now in phase II clinical trials. Biolojic’s platform turns human antibodies into programmable switches with specific functions: agonism, antagonism and conditional binding. The platform can generate multi-specific antibodies that act as logic gates executing “and” or “xor” functions. Biolojic’s pipeline focuses on autoimmune diseases and immuno-oncology, unlocking validated pathways that address large unmet needs. For more information about Biolojic Design and its science and pipeline, please visit https://biolojic.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

