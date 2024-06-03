Infuse Summer Fun In Your Coffee With Bones Coffee Company’s New, Limited-Edition Summer Flavors

CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is around the corner, and it’s time to infuse sweet, refreshing flavors into your morning brew. Bones Coffee Company is excited to announce its new, limited-edition line-up of summer flavors, including:
Orange-Sickle: This diabolically delicious brew plunges you into a zesty experience of bold orange essence artfully colliding with smooth vanilla waves and fiendishly indulgent cream. Pair this nod to this much-loved summer treat with the new Orange-Sickle Handthrown mug.
Berry Chocolate Stardust: It’s a cosmic flavor adventure inside your coffee cup, with a tantalizing aroma of ripe, juicy berries wrapped in velvety notes of decadent white chocolate swirls.
Megalodonut: The latest in Bones’ Shark-themed brews, this coffee brings a Megalodon-sized flavor adventure – Boston Cream Donut style, with notes of luscious vanilla custard and irresistible, rich chocolate frosting.
Pina Colada: This tropical morning escape is a ticket to paradise, with delicately balanced flavors of creamy coconut and refreshing pineapple.
Take a bite out of your morning with this returning fan favorite:
Shark Bite: Back again for another attack, this delicious coffee infused with spiced, buttered rum flavor and roasted to a perfect medium, is ready for the season.
Bones Coffee’s full line of summer flavors is available in 12 oz. bags of Whole Beans or Ground Coffee ($15.99) and Bones Cups (single-serve coffee pods) ($16.99). The new Orange-Sickle Handthrown Mug is also available ($34.99).
The summer collection is now available online at bonescoffee.com and on Amazon.
All Bones Coffee products are made with freshly roasted beans and are Rainforest Alliance Certified.
About Bones Coffee Company
Bones Coffee Company has a passion for coffee and a mission to inject some flavor into an otherwise boring landscape of coffee companies. With over 30 tempting flavors all made with high-quality, freshly roasted beans – from Maple Bacon to Holy Cannoli – plus single origin offerings and blends, Bones Coffee products are keto-friendly with no sugar or artificial sweeteners. Family-owned and operated with more than 50 local employees in Florida, Bones ships to consumers worldwide and is now expanding in retail. Learn more at bonescoffee.com and follow @bonescoffeecompany on Instagram and Facebook, @bonescoffee on TikTok, and @bonescoffeeco on Twitter.
Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d851835e-12e8-45cf-95b1-4d17dbb9a899